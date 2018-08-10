Man Gets Arrested For Trying To Steal A Jet To Attend A Concert

Who knew flying a plane could be so difficult?

On July 4th 18-year-old Zemarcuis Devon Scott was arrested for trying to steal a jet from the Texarkana Regional Airport. Apparently, Scott was trying to fly off to go see rapper Famous Dex in concert all the way in Chicago. Airport security contacted Texarkana police after they witnessed a man climb over the fence onto airport property.

When officers arrested Scott, he was sitting in the cockpit of one of the planes. According to court documents, Scott told investigators that he had no flight training what so ever, and thought there wasn't much to the task beyond pushing buttons and pulling levers.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that Scott is now ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation to assess his competency both at the time of the offense and at the present time.