During Her Set At Coachella, Ariana Grande Got Hit With A Lemon
April 22, 2019
This weekend while performing her headlining set, Ariana Grande had something odd thrown at her from the crowd.
A lemon.
That's right. Somebody in the audience thought it would be a great idea to chuck the citrus fruit at the artist mid-dance.
ARIANA SWEETIE IM SO SORRY ABOUT THAT LEMON BUT... I CANT BELIEVE CHRIS AND I SAW THIS RIGHT IN FRONT OF US JSKSJW pic.twitter.com/SoJvdEwQjn— kayleigh (@KayleighPerezz) April 22, 2019
After getting hit the singer had to take a pause during the choreography saying, “What the f—? That’s ’cause one of y’all threw a lemon at me! S—.”
Needless to say, die hard Ariana fans were not amused.
-story via yahoo.com