During Her Set At Coachella, Ariana Grande Got Hit With A Lemon

April 22, 2019
This weekend while performing her headlining set, Ariana Grande had something odd thrown at her from the crowd.  

A lemon.  

That's right.  Somebody in the audience thought it would be a great idea to chuck the citrus fruit at the artist mid-dance.  

After getting hit the singer had to take a pause during the choreography saying, “What the f—? That’s ’cause one of y’all threw a lemon at me! S—.”  

Needless to say, die hard Ariana fans were not amused. 

-story via yahoo.com  

