During Her Set At Coachella, Ariana Grande Got Hit With A Lemon

This weekend while performing her headlining set, Ariana Grande had something odd thrown at her from the crowd.

A lemon.

That's right. Somebody in the audience thought it would be a great idea to chuck the citrus fruit at the artist mid-dance.

ARIANA SWEETIE IM SO SORRY ABOUT THAT LEMON BUT... I CANT BELIEVE CHRIS AND I SAW THIS RIGHT IN FRONT OF US JSKSJW pic.twitter.com/SoJvdEwQjn — kayleigh (@KayleighPerezz) April 22, 2019

After getting hit the singer had to take a pause during the choreography saying, “What the f—? That’s ’cause one of y’all threw a lemon at me! S—.”

Needless to say, die hard Ariana fans were not amused.

