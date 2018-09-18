Arby’s Will Give You A Free Sandwich Tattoo This Weekend

It’s hard to turn down the free things in life, but maybe a free tattoo wasn’t what anyone had in mind.

Arby’s is giving the most dedicated sandwich fans free tattoos this Saturday in Long Beach, California. This is part of Arby’s free sandwiches for life. Of course, when something’s free it comes with a catch.

These won’t be just any tattoos, but Arby’s sandwich tattoos that are already pre-drawn. All you have to do is pick the one you want. There’s a Gyro, an eagle with curly fries, and a “We have the Meats” with a sandwich in the middle.

The other big catch to this promotion is that it’s just free tattoos, not free sandwiches for life. Sorry if you wanted a free sandwich.

Check out the tattoo selection down below.

Arby's lovers can line up for a free – and real – tattoo this Saturday as long as it's one as seen in this picture. Which one would YOU choose? https://t.co/yIVcSog21Y pic.twitter.com/LT7Nf9sBB9 — Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) September 18, 2018

Via: Today