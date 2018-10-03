Applebee's Introduces $1 Zombie Cocktail For The Month Of October

Well Applebee's is at it again!

This time for the entire month of October, the restaurant chain is serving a Zombie cocktail complete with a gummy brain for just $1.

Look out for the @Applebees $1 Zombie cocktail this Halloween season! The Rum cocktail comes in pineapple, passion fruit, cherry and lime flavors. It’s topped off with a gummy brain! @nbcla pic.twitter.com/eAREMfOZmS — Daniella Guzman (@DaniellaNBCLA) October 3, 2018

The drink is a rum cocktail served in a 10oz. mug available in flavors like pineapple, lime or passion fruit. As part of Applebee's Neighborhood Drink of the Month promotion, this was the first time the company looked to it's customers for input on the specialty drink.

Through out October they're also serving $2 Sam Adams OctoberFest beer.

-story via cnbc.com