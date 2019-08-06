Angelina Jolie's Eldest Son Is College Bound

Brad and Angelina’s eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, just turned 18 and is college bound this fall. He is said to attend school at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. Maddox plans to major in biochemistry.

Yonsei University is known as one of the best in the country. It is a private research institution, and is a part of South Korea’s three elite SKY universities.

To prepare Maddox has been studying the Korean language, many times a week, and while he may be far away from the states, his school is close to the family’s Cambodian home.

How does Angelina feel about her son’s big move? “Super proud! She looks forward to all he will do.” She even plans to drop him off in August.

Best of luck in college Maddox!

