Zoe Kravitz Officially Cast As Catwoman In New Batman Film

Ever since it was announced that Robert Pattinson would be taking up the role of Batman in Matt Reeves "The Batman", people have been speculating what characters would be a part of the new story and who would be starring in those roles.

Well now we have our first confirmed character: Catwoman.

It's also been announced that Zoe Kravitz will be taking over the role of the famous jewel theif and Batman love interest.

There's still no word on who else will be joining them, but supposedly production will be begin sometime in January of next year.

-story via comicbook.com