YouTube Views Will Now Count Towards The Billboard Charts

Starting in 2020 Billboard will now allow YouTube plays to be counted towards the 200's charts.

This will also include Apple Music, TIDAL, and VEVO, but not “user-generated content,” such as memes or cover videos.

Starting January 3rd 2020 all of the videos you view or songs you stream on Apple music, TIDAL, and VEVO will now count to get more accurate chart numbers for each artists.

YouTube is considered to be the most popular streaming service with 55% online music streamers use YouTube.

Via Pitchfork