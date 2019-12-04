You Can Hang Out With Wolves For $10 At This Texas Sanctuary

If you've ever wanted to spend the day hanging out with wolves, then you need to visit this Texas sanctuary.

Known as Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary in Montgomery, Texas, visitors can go on tours of the facility on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 1 p.m. and on Saturdays at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. .

Tickets are normally $10 except for the first Tuesday of the month when it's only $7. And of course kiddos 5 and under are always free.

At the moment Saint Francis is home to 11 animals and are always accepting donations.

-story via narcity.com