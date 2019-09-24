Would You Take $2,000 To Turn On The Cowboys?

How much of a Cowboys fan are you?

Are you too much of a fan you would pass up on $2,000 for acting like you are not?

Cable.TV is wanting to pay an NFL fan $2,000 for dressing up in their rival's apparel and colors and share on their social media pages.

This "NFL Rival Survival Challenge" is the real deal. The fan however must spend the rest of the NFL season in rival colors and makes sure the world knows!

You can apply for that burden HERE.

Via WFAA.