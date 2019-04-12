List Of The Worst War Criminals In Game Of Thrones

If you’ve been keeping up with Game of Thrones then you know that you’ve seen some pretty horrible imagery.

Just about every episode a character dies, sometimes for no reason; now the Australian Red Cross has counted all the war crimes committed by some of the characters in the show.

There were a total of 103 violations of international law during times of war. Can you guess who committed the most before scrolling down?

The fifth highest amount of violations goes to the Night King with 6. He is accused of slavery, use of child soldiers, making civilians not taking direct part in hostilities the object of an attack; making religious or cultural objects the object of an attack; use of incendiary weapons against civilian objects.

Jon Sno is ranked fourth with the same amount of violations as the Night King. He is accused of using child soldiers four times; use of torture, cruel or inhuman treatment twice.

The number three spot goes to Roose Bolton with 8 violations. Roose is accused of torture, cruel or inhuman treatment three times; sexual violence, including rape, sexual slavery, enforced prostitution and enforced pregnancy; willful killing of those who are not participating in hostilities, such as civilians, medical personnel or aid workers; Perfidy, willful killing of those who are hors de combat, such as injured soldiers or prisoners; use of means or methods of warfare that in inflict superfluous injury or unnecessary suffering.

Daenerys Targaryen takes the number two spot with 15 violations. She is accused of use of means or methods of warfare that inflict superfluous injury or unnecessary suffering (dragon fire) six times; passing judicial sentence/execution without previous judgment of a regularly constituted court six times; torture, cruel and unusual punishment; making civilian objects the object of attack; declaring no quarter.

The Number one spot goes to Ramsey Bolton with 17 violations. He is Accused of torture, cruel or inhuman treatment six times; perfidy four times; taking hostages; the willful killing of those who are hors de combat, such as injured soldiers or prisoners twice. Use of means or methods of warfare that inflict superfluous injury or unnecessary suffering; sexual violence, including rape, sexual slavery, enforced prostitution and enforced pregnancy twice; making civilians not taking a direct part in hostilities the object of attack.

You can check out the full list here.

Via: Military Times