Women Kicked Off Plane After Getting On Without An ID Or Ticket

October 7, 2019
A women was on a plane going from Orlando to Atlanta but the thing is she didn't have ticket or an ID. Attention was caught when she sat down and it was someone else's seat and refused to move because she insisted it was her seat.

When she was confronted by the flight attendant the women refused to show a ticket to find the right seat. Police were called because she didn't want to leave, the other passengers were asked to deplane and wait till she was off which took 45 minutes.

Eventually 3 hours later the flight was finally leaving to it destination.  

It is still not clear how the women passed TSA.

