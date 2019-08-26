Woman Saves Man’s Life By Reciting Linkin Park Lyrics

An Orlando Woman Used Lyrics To ‘One More Light’ To Convince Man To Get Off Bridge

August 26, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Chester_Bennington

Press Association

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Entertainment
Features
Music News
News

Song lyrics can be extremely powerful, and even have the ability to save lives. That’s exactly what happened in Orlando, Florida recently when a woman used Linkin Park lyrics to save a man’s life. After noticing a man sitting on the side of a bridge, a woman used the lyrics to Linkin Park’s ‘One More Light’ to convince the man to get off the ledge.

Healthcare worker Christina Settanni was driving on State Road 408 in Orlando when she noticed a man sitting on the side of a bridge. According to Settanni, “I didn’t really think about stopping, but I thought as I saw him in my rear-view, I probably should stop, especially since no one else did. I stopped because I’ve been where he is. So I know what it’s like. He needed somebody to show that somebody cared, and tell him he didn’t need to do that today.”

After quoting the lyrics to Linkin Park’s ‘One More Light’ the man decided to step down form the bridge. The interaction was caught on camera by a local police officer. After Link Park frontman, Chester Bennington died by suicide in 2017, their song has become an anthem for suicide protection. Now, it has saved another life, thanks to Christina Settanni.

Via Metal Injection

Tags: 
Linkin Park
Chester Bennington
One More Light
Suicide
lyrics

Recent Podcast Audio
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes