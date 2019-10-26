Eddie Van Halen Snaps Pics With Son Wolfgang And Ex Valerie Bertinelli

Bassist Eddie Van Halen seems to be in good spirits after news broke last week that he has been battling throat cancer for some time.

Eddies son Wolfgang Van Halen, posted selfies of his dad with ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli on his social media accounts. Eddie can be seen with a giant smile across his face. Wolfgang simply captioned the photos ‘Family’ with a heart emoji.

Eddie was spotted earlier in the week attending a TOOL concert in Los Angeles with his son. A concertgoer asked Eddie to take a picture for him and didn't even notice that he was Eddie Van Halen.

Via: Consequence Of Sound