Willow Park Police Department's "Grinch" Hands Out Gift Cards To Good Drivers

If you're driving through Willow Park, Texas this month and see the Grinch approach your car, don't worry. It might actually be a good thing!

Willow Park Police is helping spread holiday cheer by giving out $5 gift cards to motorists obeying traffic laws.

Police Chief Carrie West said this is the first time the department has done this and people are loving it.

The Grinch is giving away gift cards to drivers obeying the traffic laws in Willow Park!! pic.twitter.com/jvUTqccdrY — WP Chief West (@WPPDchief_west) December 3, 2019

Chief West said they're hoping to raise awareness for traffic safety during the holiday season.

