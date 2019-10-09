William Shatner Holding A Special Event In Dallas

Star Trek fans William Shatner will be coming to DFW.

A special event will take place at The Pavillion at The Toyota Music Factory it will start with a showing of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan then after that William Shatner will have a conversation with the fans after the film.

There will be limited VIP photo ops with Shatner. Tickets prices start at $49.95 (with fees) and will be on sale on October 11th.

Via Culture Map