Will Smith Will Play The Father Of Serena And Venus Williams In New Movie, ‘King Richard’

Smith Will Play Richard Williams Who Coached His Two Daughters To Tennis Stardom

March 5, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Will Smith has his next role line up, and he’ll be portraying one of the most iconic names in Tennis. On Monday, it was announced that Smith will be playing Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the new biopic, ‘King Richard.’

The film will explore the life of the Louisiana native, as he raises his two daughters to become tennis legends. Richard Williams began teaching his daughters tennis when they were only four years old, even though he had no prior background in the sport.

The film will be produced by Tim and Trevor White for Star Thrower Entertainment, along with Will Smith’s company, Overbrook Entertainment. The film, which will be based on a script by Zach Baylin, already has people talking in anticipation.

Richard Williams helped teach the game of tennis to his two daughters, leading to Serena Williams becoming a 23 time grand slam winner, and her sister winning seven Grand Slam wins of her own. It will be a while until we get to see Will Smith tackle this role, but his next project, ‘Aladdin,’ will hit theatres in May.

Via ET Online

