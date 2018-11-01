Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Announce The Third Film In The 'Bad Boys' Series Is Back On

It’s official; the bad boys are back! After years of speculation, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be teaming up for a third time. ‘Bad Boys for Life’ will be the third installment of the movie series, following up 2003’s ‘Bad Boys II.’

The film has been repeatedly pulled from Sony’s release schedule, but according to the two stars the film is finally back on, and this time it’s for good. Martin Lawrence previously stated that he didn’t believe the film would get made, but a day after the star posted a photo of himself and Will Smith to Instagram, his costar did the same, making an official announcement for the film.

While at one point the film seemed like a long shot to ever get done, it is now set for a 2020 release, as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence get to work on the film. This has been a welcome surprise for Lawrence, who just last year told Entertainment Weekly, “I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out.” While Smith was off working on other movies at the time, Lawrence continued saying, “If they wanted to do it, I’m ready, but I don’t have control of that."

With both signed on and ready to get to work, this is no longer an issue for either actor. While Director Michael Bay is no longer attached to the project, his chair will be filled by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. ‘Bad Boys for Life’ is set to release January 17, 2020, and for fans of Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and The ‘Bad Boys’ series, that date couldn’t come soon enough.

Via Entertainment Weekly