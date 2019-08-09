Will Ferrell Does Stand Up Comedy As Ron Burgundy On All The Late Night Talk Shows In One Night

August 9, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
will ferrell

Evan Agostini / Staff

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Entertainment
Features

This week, late night talk show history may have just been made.  

"The Tonight Show," "The Late Show," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Late Night, "The Late Late Show" and "Conan" all teased a special guest would be making an appearance on their show, which of course left many fans speculating who it could be.  

Will Ferrell reprised his role as Ron Burgundy and showed up to all of the talk shows in one night to showcase his new talent as a stand up comic and promote season 2 of his podcast.  

Check out the clips below!  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-story via toofab.com

Tags: 
Will Ferrell
Ron Burgundy
Talk Shows
Late Night
comedy
TV
Video
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes