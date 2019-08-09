Will Ferrell Does Stand Up Comedy As Ron Burgundy On All The Late Night Talk Shows In One Night
August 9, 2019
This week, late night talk show history may have just been made.
"The Tonight Show," "The Late Show," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Late Night, "The Late Late Show" and "Conan" all teased a special guest would be making an appearance on their show, which of course left many fans speculating who it could be.
Will Ferrell reprised his role as Ron Burgundy and showed up to all of the talk shows in one night to showcase his new talent as a stand up comic and promote season 2 of his podcast.
Check out the clips below!
-story via toofab.com