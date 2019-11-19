The Who, Receive the First Plaque on London’s Music Walk of Fame

The British rock band The Who became the first honored act to receive a paved stone at the unveiling of the new Hollywood-like Boulevard on the Music Walk of Fame in London on Tuesday.

Following the inaugural presentation of the Walk’s founding stone, The Who’s two surviving members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend posed by their plaque in London’s Camden district.

.@TheWho have become the first act to be honored on London's new Music Walk Of Fame https://t.co/KB0BHlvwoE — billboard (@billboard) November 19, 2019

The very first plaque in the @MusicWalkofFame, unveiled today by Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey in Camden, north London. Who better to kick off this fantastic landmark in London than The Who! #MusicWalkOfFame #MWOF



The brand new album WHO drops 06.12.19 https://t.co/Bn1EsgMqOI pic.twitter.com/b3dnBJC1s9 — The Who (@TheWho) November 19, 2019

Great day today in Camden Town for launch @MusicWalkofFame brainchild of Lee Bennett. I went with @DJRustyEgan bumped into my mate @JazzieB and of course, THE WHO, honoured as the first recipients and Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend were there to do the honours. pic.twitter.com/sX29og3DFv — Ian Titchener (@ITitchener) November 19, 2019

The Who have been honoured with the first stone at the launch of Camden's new Walk of Fame.



The London borough is renowned globally by the music industry for producing many of the greatest talents around.@MusicWalkofFame pic.twitter.com/skaWsNzj3m — Channel 5 News (@5_News) November 19, 2019

The Music Walk of Fame will honor artists and others working in the industry in a series of unveilings in the north London district that is popular with musicians.

“Camden has always been vital to London’s thriving music scene and is, as we all know, a world-renowned hub for the arts,” The Who said in a statement.

Up to 20 stones will be laid out each year. Organizers have said inductees chosen by a panel will be honored in several categories including: icon, innovator, inspiration, industry, unsung hero and artist of the year.

