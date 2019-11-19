The Who, Receive the First Plaque on London’s Music Walk of Fame

“We are honored to be the first band with a stone”

November 19, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey during the Music Walk of Fame founding stone and first recipients unveilings at the Jazz Cafe in Camden, London.

Credit: Imagn/© Press Association/Sipa USA

The British rock band The Who became the first honored act to receive a paved stone at the unveiling of the new Hollywood-like Boulevard on the Music Walk of Fame in London on Tuesday.

Following the inaugural presentation of the Walk’s founding stone, The Who’s two surviving members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend posed by their plaque in London’s Camden district.

The Music Walk of Fame will honor artists and others working in the industry in a series of unveilings in the north London district that is popular with musicians.

“Camden has always been vital to London’s thriving music scene and is, as we all know, a world-renowned hub for the arts,” The Who said in a statement.

Up to 20 stones will be laid out each year. Organizers have said inductees chosen by a panel will be honored in several categories including: icon, innovator, inspiration, industry, unsung hero and artist of the year.

Via: Billboard

