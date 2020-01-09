White Claw Claw Machines Are Popping Up!

January 9, 2020
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
© Jack's American Pub, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

© Jack's American Pub, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
Entertainment
Food
Random & Odd News

In this Kansas City bar, you can now get a White Claw out of a claw machine!

Just insert a dollar and have your chance to get a White Claw or another fun prize.

The White Claws are empty in their machine but if you get one you can take it to the bar to exchange it for a full one or another prize.

This isn't the first White Claw claw machine they seem to be popping up all over!

Via Fox4KC

Tags: 
White Claw Hard Seltzer
Claw Machine