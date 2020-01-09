White Claw Claw Machines Are Popping Up!

In this Kansas City bar, you can now get a White Claw out of a claw machine!

Just insert a dollar and have your chance to get a White Claw or another fun prize.

The White Claws are empty in their machine but if you get one you can take it to the bar to exchange it for a full one or another prize.

This isn't the first White Claw claw machine they seem to be popping up all over!

The Clawwwww!!! The @WhiteClaw Machine has arrived at @GAMBALSKC and is ready for your best! Get your Claw on in Westport pic.twitter.com/ODSFJZRX0O — Central States (@csbev) January 7, 2020

this is a video of me winning not one but TWO free white claws from the white claw claw machine. @WhiteClaw srsly pls sponsor me i’m ur biggest fan pic.twitter.com/Py48A29ln8 — ghost boy ✰ (@sighfrankie) July 28, 2019

Soooooo. I JUST WON A @WhiteClaw from a claw Machine at Beans and Barlour... and got some boozy ice creams @shlov1 pic.twitter.com/ADOwncHypW — --Drunk@Disney+-- (@DrunkAtdisney) July 21, 2019

Via Fox4KC