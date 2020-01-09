White Claw Claw Machines Are Popping Up!
In this Kansas City bar, you can now get a White Claw out of a claw machine!
Just insert a dollar and have your chance to get a White Claw or another fun prize.
The White Claws are empty in their machine but if you get one you can take it to the bar to exchange it for a full one or another prize.
This isn't the first White Claw claw machine they seem to be popping up all over!
The Clawwwww!!! The @WhiteClaw Machine has arrived at @GAMBALSKC and is ready for your best! Get your Claw on in Westport pic.twitter.com/ODSFJZRX0O— Central States (@csbev) January 7, 2020
this is a video of me winning not one but TWO free white claws from the white claw claw machine. @WhiteClaw srsly pls sponsor me i’m ur biggest fan pic.twitter.com/Py48A29ln8— ghost boy ✰ (@sighfrankie) July 28, 2019
Soooooo. I JUST WON A @WhiteClaw from a claw Machine at Beans and Barlour... and got some boozy ice creams @shlov1 pic.twitter.com/ADOwncHypW— --Drunk@Disney+-- (@DrunkAtdisney) July 21, 2019
Via Fox4KC