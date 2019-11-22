'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Call Rule "Garbage" After Contestant Loses On A Technicality

November 22, 2019
Angela Chase
fortune

Mark Hedrick-Imagn Content Services, LLC

This week fans of "Wheel of Fortune" are ripping into one of the game show's rules.  

In the most recent episode, Kristen Shaw lost on a pretty big prize all because she said the word "and" when giving the answers on the "crossword puzzle" challenge.  Apparently according to their rules that's a big no no.  

Pat Sajak felt bad for Shaw when he explained to her why she had lost.   “Most times I caution people not to add anything, and you maybe didn't even hear yourself say it but you threw an "And" in there with the last thing and we have to go by the rules.”  

This caused Shaw to lose a cash prize of $1,950 and a trip to Nashville which was valued at around $8K.  Of course this cause people to express their distaste for the rule all over Twitter calling for a change to the rules.  

However, Shaw did end up winning $3K by the end of the night so it wasn't a total loss.  

-story via msn.com 

 

