'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Who Lost On Technicality Gets A Holiday Surprise

Last week, when Kristen Shaw lost her chance for a trip to Nashville on the "Wheel of Fortune" because of a technicality, people all over the country flooded the internet with support for her.

Including Nashville.

L.J. Whalen who is a director of Adventureworks (a Nashville tourism company) contacted Shaw in order to make things right and offered her a whole new prize trip. Whalen offered Shaw a prize that includes plane tickets, hotel accommodations and tickets to the Grand Ole Opry.

“Our hospitality community is so close-knit, and we’d love to show Ms. Shaw and the nation that we’re a lot more than boot stomping and beer drinking. This is what we do here in Nashville. We give second chances,” Whalen said. “AND we are not going to make you solve a puzzle to claim it.”

"I was honestly so shocked I was almost speechless,” said Shaw. “There is a lot of negativity in this world, but this shows me we are all human, we make mistakes, and for someone to want to give me a second chance, it just blew me away.”

-story via msn.com