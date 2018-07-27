What's Coming/Leaving On Netflix

July is coming to a close and that means which movies or TV shows will be coming to Netflix. Here are just a few shows and movies that will be coming and leaving in August:

Aug 1

Coming: Batman Begins, Gran Torino, Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Million Dollar Baby

Leaving: Finding Dory, Reasonable Doubt, The Killing: Seasons 1-3

Aug 2

Coming: Emelie

Leaving: 10 Rule for Sleeping Around

Aug 5

Leaving: 13 Assassins

Aug 11

No Country for Old Men

Aug 13

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut, The Nut Job

Aug 15

Adventures in Public School, Hostiles, The 100: Season 5

Aug 16

Coming: Evan Almighty

Leaving: The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Being Flynn

Aug 23

Leaving: Sausage Party

Seventeen