What's Coming/Leaving On Netflix
July 27, 2018
July is coming to a close and that means which movies or TV shows will be coming to Netflix. Here are just a few shows and movies that will be coming and leaving in August:
Aug 1
Coming: Batman Begins, Gran Torino, Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Million Dollar Baby
Leaving: Finding Dory, Reasonable Doubt, The Killing: Seasons 1-3
Aug 2
Coming: Emelie
Leaving: 10 Rule for Sleeping Around
Aug 5
Leaving: 13 Assassins
Aug 11
No Country for Old Men
Aug 13
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut, The Nut Job
Aug 15
Adventures in Public School, Hostiles, The 100: Season 5
Aug 16
Coming: Evan Almighty
Leaving: The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Being Flynn
Aug 23
Leaving: Sausage Party
If you want to check out more, click here