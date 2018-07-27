What's Coming/Leaving On Netflix

July 27, 2018
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

Angela Chase
July is coming to a close and that means which movies or TV shows will be coming to Netflix. Here are just a few shows and movies that will be coming and leaving in August:

Aug 1
Coming: Batman Begins, Gran Torino, Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Million Dollar Baby
Leaving: Finding Dory, Reasonable Doubt, The Killing: Seasons 1-3

 

Aug 2
Coming: Emelie
Leaving: 10 Rule for Sleeping Around

 

Aug 5
Leaving: 13 Assassins

 

Aug 11

No Country for Old Men

 

Aug 13
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut, The Nut Job

 

Aug 15
Adventures in Public School, Hostiles, The 100: Season 5

 

Aug 16
Coming: Evan Almighty
Leaving: The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Being Flynn

 

Aug 23
Leaving: Sausage Party

 

If you want to check out more, click here

 

Seventeen

 

