Whataburger To Give Federal Employees Free Breakfast Even After Reopening The Government

Now that the government is open, most restaurants have stopped offering free food to federal workers, except for Whataburger.

The company says that they will give out FREE breakfast to federal workers even after the government reopened.

"The news of the temporary lift on the shutdown came soon after we sent out our announcement," said the spokeswoman of the company, "but we're still going to be honoring it since it'll take some time for our friends and neighbors to get back on their feet."

All you got to do is show your ID between 6am to 11am, and you'll recieve a free taquito and a cup of coffee.This starts on Jan 26 and no drive-thru or mobile orders will be allowed.

You can redeem this in all 700 restaurants both inside and outside of Texas.

They will honor it until the company says to stop.

via Guide Live