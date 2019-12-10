What Does Brad Pitt Have To Say About Dating Rumors?

Brad Pitt a man of many talents an actor, director and producer has had an interesting love life. He had past marriages to beautiful talented women, Jennifer Aniston in the early 2000’s and most recently Angelina Jolie. With heartthrob like Pitt, what woman would not want to have a love romance with him?

In an interview with the New York Times the actor opened up to the about his career and personal life. Since he split with Angelina Jolie, he has been rumored to date multiple women. He is denying all the dating gossip. Pitt confirmed to The New York Times that every dating rumor to emerge since his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie is false.

In recent tabloids, Pitt has been associated to Professor Neri Oxman, jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa, and most recently, Alia Shawkat from Arrested Development.

Nothing to see here. Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat are not dating. --‍♀️https://t.co/O87Nshg40m — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 20, 2019

“I don’t go out of my way to avoid it; I just don’t seek it out,” said Pitt. “I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years, and none of it’s true.”

He also shared the importance of sharing time and making your significant other feel special. “I realized that you have that ability to make someone feel good for a moment. I’m not trying to say anyone is being brushed with my greatness. I'm trying to say that I have the opportunity to brighten someone's day. That's a rare thing."​

Via: E! Online