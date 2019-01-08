West Virginia High School Teacher Arrested For Soliciting Drugs To Students

A high school teacher in West Virginia was arrested after getting marijuana from a student on Monday.

The teacher, Susan Surber, was arrested because she allegedly swapped some prescription pills for pot with a student.

Not only that, deputies say that Surber "solicited the assistance of a student for marijuana."

The 53-year-old teacher was charged for delivery of a controlled substance and was released on bond.

The school district released a statement saying:

"Administration is aware of the recent arrest of a classroom teacher and the serious allegations asserted against the employee. However, personnel laws that govern school employees prevent the school system from addressing the status of the employee other than to state that the employee is not currently in the classroom and will not be returning to the classroom."

Crazy people out there!

via New York Post