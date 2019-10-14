Spaghetti Warehouse In Dallas' West End Closing For Good This Month

Long time iconic restaurant Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End will be closing it's doors for good on October 20, 2019.

The company made their announcement at the beginning of the week thanking the community for all the years.

Spaghetti Warehouse first opened in 1972 and has been an iconic spot in the West End since then at it's location at 1815 N Market Street. The restaurant still has a location open in Arlington and hopes people in Dallas will be making the trip there.

"To our many guests and to everyone throughout the Dallas community, we say, thank you," an announcement from the restaurant group said. "We enjoyed serving you, your family and friends. And, it was our pleasure to celebrate your many birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions."

-story via wfaa.com