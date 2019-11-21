Webcam Porn Site Offering People $250 To Live Stream Their Thanksgiving Dinner

If you're looking to make a bit of extra cash this Thanksgiving, then bust out that webcam!

If you have one.

Apparently, a porn webcam site known as CamSoda is offering people $250 to live stream their Thanksgiving dinner.

There aren't any rules other than everyone at the dinner table be 18 years old and up and no, nudity is not required. The company says the offer is more about creating community on the family holiday.

“Those who are lonely this holiday can now livestream dinnertime shenanigans and enjoy the company of others from afar with the quick click of a button,” CamSoda wrote in a press release.

“[Whenever] you have so many people gathered at one dinner table — the drunk uncle, the insecure cook, the nosy aunt and that one random cousin, among others — things can escalate quickly and make for entertaining content,” said CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker, “We think there is a healthy appetite for this type of voyeurism. People enjoy watching the antics of others — as evidenced by the popularity of video content on social platforms like Instagram and TikTok and on our main Voyeur Cams page.”

-story via nypost.com