Here's a Clever Way To Solve The "Where Are We Going For Dinner" Debate

November 12, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Credit: Getty Images/ MirkoVuckovic

Jared Baker and his father have a dynamic relationship. His dad Jerry, is like most fathers that will try anything to help their children solve their problems.

Well Jerry might get the “Father of the Year Award,” because he literally came up with a “new spin” on how to solve Jared’s problem when it comes to deciding and figuring out where to take girlfriend to dinner.

Check out his clever invention.

He printed all the restaurants they enjoy eating at and made it a “wheel of food.”

Both father and son posted the retake on the children’s toy that was turned into the answer for all indecisive couples that cannot choose where to dine in.

The Baker men are really getting a kick out of how quickly their idea has gone viral. Now who else wants or needs one too?

Via: Buzzfeed

