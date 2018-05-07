[WATCH] Netflix Drops Trailer 'Arrested Development' Season 5

Video of Arrested Development - Season 5 | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

The Bluth's are officially back! After what seemed like an eternity we've finally gotten our first look at the new season of 'Arrested Development.'

The highly anticipated season 5 will see Maeby (Alia Shawkat) donning some crazy wigs, Lindsay (Portia De Rossi) embarking on a congressional campaign, and Buster (Tony Hale) get a brand new robotic arm. From the trailer, it looks like Netflix plans to bring the show back to its roots, straying away from the massive let down that was season 4.

The best part is you won't have to wait long at all. Season 5 is only weeks away, premiering on May 29th!

And don't forget to vote Bluth for Family of the Year! Their giving themselves the award, but hey, you can still vote...