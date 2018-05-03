Dog,Truck,Driving,Car,Crash,Cell Phone,Store,China,Video,100.3 Jack FM

Dreamstime

[WATCH] Dog Drives Truck Into Cell Phone Store

May 3, 2018
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features
Humor
Shows

We're all huge dog lovers around here, but honestly, they don't belong behind the wheel. They may be man's best friend, but they are definitely not the best drivers anywhere. 

A perfect example of why dogs should never be allowed to drive is the video below that comes from Taixing City, China. In this particular video, a dog decided to jump into a 3-wheel electric truck, and proceed to drive it straight into a cell phone store.

No one was hurt and the dog made it out ok. Apparently the the dog and truck's owner left the dog in the truck while it was parked and turned on. The dog stepped on the accelerator pedal, and the rest is history.   

Via Jalopnik

Tags: 
Dog
Truck
driving
Car
Crash
cell phone
Store
China
Video
100.3 Jack FM