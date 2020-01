When the Amish claim they do all their work by hand, they really aren't kidding.

And this video that's been making it's way accross the internet pretty much proves that claim.

At Joseph Hochstetler’s farm in Knox County, Ohio, 250 Amish men got together and literally picked up a barn with their bare hands and moved it from one spot to another.

Video of Group of Amish move barn - 1028473

-story via littlethings.com