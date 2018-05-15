[WATCH] 12-Year-Old Solves Three Rubik's Cubes While Juggling Them

May 15, 2018
Ever solved a Rubik's cube? You shouldn't feel too bad if you haven't, less than 5% of the world can actually solve the iconic puzzle. Of that 5% there's only one who can solve not one but three, while juggling them...

This really shouldn't be possible, but it is. If you don't believe it, check out the video below...

12-year-old Que Jianyu blew everyone away last December when he was awarded the world record for fastest time recorded solving three Rubik's Cubes while juggling them. He managed to solve all three in just 5 minutes, 6 seconds.

This isn't Que's first world record either. At age 7 he shattered the record for the youngest person to solve a 3x3 Rubik's Cube blindfolded.

