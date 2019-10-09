Did Walter White Survive The Ending of "Breaking Bad"

The tale of Breaking Bad came to an end in 2014, yet the epic Walter White narrative will continue in the upcoming Netflix film, ‘El Camino.’ The film will lead to what happened to the cast from Jessie Pinkman driving away to whether Walter White survived the barrage of bullets or not in the finale of the series.

The answer is officially confirmed by the ‘Breaking Bad’ creator Vince Gilligan. He stopped by the ‘Rich Eisen Show’ where he put an end to the questionable debate of Walter White being dead or alive in the upcoming film.

Breaking Bad creator finally confirms Walter White is dead ahead of El Camino release - leaving fans devastated https://t.co/0eDJcRkqhy — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) October 9, 2019

Gilligan gave in to the speculated answer. He told Eisen, "Yeah, I’m going to give you that one, Rich, because I love you so much. Yes, Walter White is dead. Yes."

Check the interview below, when Gilligan gives it way the spoiler at minute 8:26.

Video of Vince Gilligan Talks Netflix’s “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” with Rich Eisen | Full Interview

That concludes that, it is the end of Walter White, but the beginning to ‘El Camino’. The film will premiere on Netflix Friday, October 11.

Video of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie | Official Trailer | Netflix

Via: Yahoo