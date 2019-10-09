Did Walter White Survive The Ending of "Breaking Bad"

The series creator confirms whether White is alive or not

October 9, 2019
El Camino: Breaking Bad Movie Premiere

Credit: Imagn/ © Sipa USA

The tale of Breaking Bad came to an end in 2014, yet the epic Walter White narrative will continue in the upcoming Netflix film, ‘El Camino.’  The film will lead to what happened to the cast from Jessie Pinkman driving away to whether Walter White survived the barrage of bullets or not in the finale of the series.

The answer is officially confirmed by the ‘Breaking Bad’ creator Vince Gilligan.  He stopped by the ‘Rich Eisen Show’ where he put an end to the questionable debate of Walter White being dead or alive in the upcoming film.

Gilligan gave in to the speculated answer.  He told Eisen, "Yeah, I’m going to give you that one, Rich, because I love you so much. Yes, Walter White is dead. Yes."

Check the interview below, when Gilligan gives it way the spoiler at minute 8:26.

That concludes that, it is the end of Walter White, but the beginning to ‘El Camino’. The film will premiere on Netflix Friday, October 11.

Via: Yahoo

