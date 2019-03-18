Girl Asks Social Media For Help Finding Lost Boyfriend At Epcot, Gets Hilarious Responses In Return

Losing a child while at Walt Disney World can be terrifying, but social media is a good tool to help find a lost kid. Losing a boyfriend at the theme park is a completely different story, as social media is only there to ridicule.

"Disney World guest loses boyfriend at Epcot, asks internet for help": Turns out the “Happiest Place on Earth” might not be the best place to get lost.,https://t.co/QrI78jmScS — Antonio (@Antoniopu_) March 17, 2019

Brittany Blake was visiting the Florida theme park with her boyfriend Regory Turco, but at some point the two got separated. After not being able to find her boyfriend, Blake turned to a Facebook group for Disney Annual Passholders in hopes of gaining some help finding him. While plenty of people responded, it wasn’t what Brittany Blake was expecting.

Blake wrote in her post, “Weird post but lost my boyfriend in Epcot today and haven’t been able to find him for hours because his phone is dead. If anyone sees him can they tell him to meet us at the Mexican pavilion?” In just 2 hours the post got over 1,000 comments, yet no sign of her boyfriend. Quickly social media picked up this story, and even started the hashtags, #FINDREGORY and #FINDBRITTANYBF.

So this is totally me -------- He just kept drinking while looking for his girlfriend. https://t.co/s6cf67MnEs — Ryan Miller (@RMiller_20) March 16, 2019

Funniest story I’ve read in a long time. ⁦@abcactionnews⁩ ⁦@WaltDisneyWorld⁩ Internet helps track down lost boyfriend at Epcot https://t.co/ilIu2xcUhL — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) March 16, 2019

Luckily for the couple, Regory was eventually spotted waiting online for the Frozen ride. His distinct floral shirt helped other attendees spot out Brittany’s boyfriend. Regory had been drinking all day, and decided to make the best of his time alone. Maybe next time the couple visits Epcot, Regory will remember to charge his phone before.

