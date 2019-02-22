Walmart Baby Savings Day Catching Attention Of Parents And Grandparents

February 22, 2019
Babies are expensive, so a one day sale is catching the attention of parents and grandparents.

Walmart's Baby Savings Day 2019 sale is Saturday, February 23rd. 

Whether you need a baby monitor, a crib, a carrier...or to stock up on diapers, it's prettymuch all on sale.  

In stores the hours of the sale are limited to 10:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.  As part of the sale many locations are offering demos, samples, and the opportunity to talk with specialists.

Over 100 DFW Walmart stores are participating.

Find a location here: Walmart's Baby Savings Day 2019 

