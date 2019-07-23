Videotapes Bought By NASA Intern At Government Auction Turn Out To Be The Original Moon Landing Tapes

This July marked the 50th anniversary of the famous Apollo 11 moon landing.

And in honor of that, over the weekend the three original videotapes of the moon landing were auctioned off for a hefty sum of $1.8 million! But where did they come from?

Apparently, they were a part of a pile of reels of magnetic tape that had belonged to NASA and were bought by intern Gary George in 1976 at a government surplus auction for about $218.

George sold or donated the majority of reels, but only kept those three after his father noticed they were labeled "APOLLO 11 EVA | July 20, 1969 REEL 1 [--3]" and "VR2000 525 Hi Band 15 ips."

The tapes run a total of 2 hours and 24 minutes, and contain the entire moon walk as well as the phone call with then-President Richard Nixon.

-story via cnn.com