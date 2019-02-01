[VIDEOS] A Look Back At The Half Time Performances From Michael Jackson, Prince

They're people who want to watch the Big Game because of the teams, the commercials or the half-time shows.

Here is a little #FlashbackFriday of the most memorable half-time shows that you and I will remember forever!

Video of Michael Jackson - Super Bowl (Complete Version) (HQ)

You have to remember this show back in 1993, where the Cowboys and the Bills were playing here. The King of Pop definitely brought the house down in Pasadena, California. Where he sang some of his hits on the center stage.

Video of Prince Performs “Purple Rain” During Downpour | Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show | NFL

Another icon that's gone but never forgotten was Prince, who performed back in 2007 during a storm that hit Miami. He played a few covers from other huge artists but the one song we won't forget is "Purple Rain".

Back in 2004 when the Super Bowl was in Houston, you remembered that Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson performed. Thought, in front of roughly 140 million viewers, both in stadium and on television, Jackson had a wardobe malfunction.

Which halftime show do you remember?

