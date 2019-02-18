[VIDEO] Woman Gets Locked Out By Her Sister, Pet Cat Removes Lock Successfully

My sister accidentally locked me out of the house so I went to check if the back door was unlocked and this happened pic.twitter.com/2zkjeyFJk5 — Gabby Tropea (@gabbytropea) February 18, 2019

Imagine getting locked out from your house by one of your family members and the only thing that's inside the home is your pet cat. What do you do?

I don't think it's early to train your pets to open the locks for you, but this cat did the job correctly.

The woman in the video tells her cat to remove the stick. After a few seconds of trying to remove it, the cat successfuly removes it and the woman got inside the home.

This video went viral with more than 1.5 million views on Twitter.

