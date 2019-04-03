[VIDEO] A Ted Bundy Movie Coming To Netflix Will Feature Metallica's Own James Hetfield

Video of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

A movie about the notorious serial killer, Ted Bundy, will come to Netflix that will feature Metallica's own, James Hetfield.

The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Fest earlier this year. Hetfield plays Officer Bob Hayward, the officer who arrests Bundy in Utah back in 1975.

Joe Berlinger, who co-directed Metallica's documentary, Some Kind of Monster, is actually the director of this movie.

"Having spent hundreds of hours behind the scenes with James and the rest of Metallica, I have experienced his charisma and powerful presence close up," he said in a previous statement. "It seemed only natural that he would bring that same power and magnetism to a dramatic role, so when he agreed to my pitch that he be in the movie, I was thrilled."

Check out the trailer above and the movie comes out May 3rd.

via LoudWire