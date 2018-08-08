[VIDEO] Teacher Receives New Car From Student's Mother

HEARTWARMING: A teacher breaks down in tears after the mother of a student buys her a car so she can get to work every day. ❤️️https://t.co/lrVLxJGkDr pic.twitter.com/DPwhq7jQew — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 8, 2018

An Alabama teacher received a gift that she will never forget.

This teacher takes the bus to go to work, every single day. She will spend hours on the bus and working before arriving at home or at the school.

A student's mother heard of her story and one day, surprises the teacher with a new car.

The mother says, "I don't want you to take the bus" and the teacher shed tears of how happy she was.

The video has gone viral on Twitter, bringing tears of joy to the internet.

The teachers are the unsung heroes and this is just an appreciation and something to make life easier for the teacher.

via CBS News