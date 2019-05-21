[VIDEO] Steven Tyler Wearing Panties On His Head, Angers Joe Perry

Steven Tyler, frontman of Aerosmith, took to Instagram, posting a video of himself with a megaphone backstage in the dressing rooms.

He goes around the dressing rooms and is just having a great time with it. He enters Joe Perry's dressing room and told him that he loved him.

Joe Perry tells Tyler that he was being too loud with it. Tyler, then, exits his dressing room and whispered to his Instagram, "I think he's really pissed off at me."

Towards the end of the video, he realized that he was wearing a woman's panties the entire time.

**WARNING** Some strong language is in this video!

via Alternative Nation