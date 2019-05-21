[VIDEO] Steven Tyler Wearing Panties On His Head, Angers Joe Perry

May 21, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

Steven Tyler, frontman of Aerosmith, took to Instagram, posting a video of himself with a megaphone backstage in the dressing rooms.

He goes around the dressing rooms and is just having a great time with it. He enters Joe Perry's dressing room and told him that he loved him. 

Joe Perry tells Tyler that he was being too loud with it. Tyler, then,  exits his dressing room and whispered to his Instagram, "I think he's really pissed off at me."

Towards the end of the video, he realized that he was wearing a woman's panties the entire time.

Check out this funny video above.

**WARNING** Some strong language is in this video!

 

