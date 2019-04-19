[Video] Steven Tyler Sings In Car On Way To Vegas Show, As Fans Remain Concerned For Joe Perry

At 71, Steven Tyler has still got it. The Aerosmith singer posted a video of himself jamming out in the car on Monday, while on the way to the band’s Vegas residency. Tyler was singing, and playing harmonica, putting on a pre-show performance.

The video comes just days after some fans complained Joe Perry seemed off over the weekend, while performing “Livin’ on the Edge.” Many fans are now concerned for Perry’s health, especially after the guitarist collapsed while performing with Billy Joel a few years ago.

One concert goer posted a video of Joe Perry poorly playing over the weekend, but the video has since been removed from YouTube. One commenter said, “Did Joe Perry forget how to play the song and tune his guitar?” While some feared the worst, it seems Steven Tyler was ready to get back to putting on a great show by Monday.

Aerosmith’s Dueces Are Wild setlist looks killer! Would love to see the show!!!! — Daniel Sinclair (@DanielWSinclair) April 13, 2019

Brilliant gig last night. – attending Aerosmith- Deuces Are Wild at Park MGM https://t.co/Syw1QUoUHK — Barry Dugan (@BazDugan) April 19, 2019

One of my coworkers knows how much I’m obsessed with Aerosmith & how I’ve been dying to see their Deuces Are Wild tour in Vegas. Well she went last night & sent me every single one of my favorite songs & seeing them on my wall first thing this morning legit made me cry ---- — katelynn (@KateEash) April 14, 2019

Even with the news of Joe Perry’s mishap, plenty of fans are still excited to get a chance to see the band perform in Vegas. Aerosmith is currently in the middle of their Las Vegas residency show, “Deuces Are Wild.” The residency will continue until the end of 2019.

Via Alternative Nation