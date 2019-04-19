[Video] Steven Tyler Sings In Car On Way To Vegas Show, As Fans Remain Concerned For Joe Perry

According To Fans, Perry Struggled Playing “Livin’ On The Edge” Over The Weekend

April 19, 2019
Angela Chase
Steven_Tyler

imageSPACE

At 71, Steven Tyler has still got it. The Aerosmith singer posted a video of himself jamming out in the car on Monday, while on the way to the band’s Vegas residency. Tyler was singing, and playing harmonica, putting on a pre-show performance.

I PRE-PERFORMED..... IN THE CAR RIDE OVER. DON’T WORRY MORE TO COME LATER! #DEUCESAREWILD #AEROSMITH

A post shared by Steven Tyler (@iamstevent) on

The video comes just days after some fans complained Joe Perry seemed off over the weekend, while performing “Livin’ on the Edge.” Many fans are now concerned for Perry’s health, especially after the guitarist collapsed while performing with Billy Joel a few years ago.

One concert goer posted a video of Joe Perry poorly playing over the weekend, but the video has since been removed from YouTube. One commenter said, “Did Joe Perry forget how to play the song and tune his guitar?” While some feared the worst, it seems Steven Tyler was ready to get back to putting on a great show by Monday.

Even with the news of Joe Perry’s mishap, plenty of fans are still excited to get a chance to see the band perform in Vegas. Aerosmith is currently in the middle of their Las Vegas residency show, “Deuces Are Wild.” The residency will continue until the end of 2019.

Via Alternative Nation

