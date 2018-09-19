[VIDEO] Sony To Release PlayStation Classic, Similar To Nintendo's NES & SNES
September 19, 2018
Sony has unveiled its new console, the PlayStation Classic.
The company announced on Wednesday that they will be following the retro gaming trend to release the PS1 on December 3rd.
Introducing PlayStation Classic, launching this December and pre-loaded with 20 generation-defining games. First details: https://t.co/TbgQUOv3F9 #PlayStationClassic pic.twitter.com/RN1oS0C0f8— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 19, 2018
The console will have 20 pre-loaded games, like "Final Fantasy VII" and "Tekken 3".
The PS1, which was released back in 1994, will be 45 percent smaller than the orginal.
Nintendo had success in selling their retro consoles, the NES and SNES Classic.
The retail price, $99.99