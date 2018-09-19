[VIDEO] Sony To Release PlayStation Classic, Similar To Nintendo's NES & SNES

Video of Sony is going retro with PlayStation Classic

Sony has unveiled its new console, the PlayStation Classic.

The company announced on Wednesday that they will be following the retro gaming trend to release the PS1 on December 3rd.

The console will have 20 pre-loaded games, like "Final Fantasy VII" and "Tekken 3".

The PS1, which was released back in 1994, will be 45 percent smaller than the orginal.

Nintendo had success in selling their retro consoles, the NES and SNES Classic.

The retail price, $99.99