Dog Owner Set Up A Camera To See How Their Pet Keeps Escaping

December 4, 2018
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
French Bulldog

ID 120905076 © Lightfieldstudiosprod | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Animals
Humor
Newsletter Features
Newsletter Headlines
Random & Odd News

Maybe there was some truth behind the animated movie The Secret Life of Pets. This video sure makes it seem like it.  

One pet owner had been a little confused after coming home to find their French bulldog roaming around the house after being put away. What better way to catch them in the act than to set up a camera. 

What the owner wasn’t expecting to find was their Frenchie jumping on top of the gate and over to the other side. The little dog did all of this while leaving the other dogs behind. 

It’s quite an impressive jump and a balancing technique. You can check out the video below. 

Via: Mashable

Tags: 
French Bulldog
Frenchie
Dog
viral
Video
The Great Escape
Camera