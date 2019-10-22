Incredible Video Shows Huge Great White Shark Rattling Dive Cage With People In It

October 22, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
great white shark

Dan Kitwood / Staff

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

Most people go their entire lives with out ever having a close encounter with an apex predator. 

And some throw themselves (figuratively speaking) in front of one.  Like these cage divers for instance. 

In an incredible video posted to Facebook, a group of people went cage diving off the coast of Mexico and had an experience they'll never forget.  

A 17 foot great white shark not only swam up to them, but also decided to give their cage a pretty good shake.  

Check out the video below! 

-story via yahoo.com  

 

Tags: 
nature
Great White Shark
cage diving
Ocean
wildlife
marine life
Sharks
Video
Facebook
2019