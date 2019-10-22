Incredible Video Shows Huge Great White Shark Rattling Dive Cage With People In It
October 22, 2019
Most people go their entire lives with out ever having a close encounter with an apex predator.
And some throw themselves (figuratively speaking) in front of one. Like these cage divers for instance.
In an incredible video posted to Facebook, a group of people went cage diving off the coast of Mexico and had an experience they'll never forget.
A 17 foot great white shark not only swam up to them, but also decided to give their cage a pretty good shake.
Check out the video below!
-story via yahoo.com