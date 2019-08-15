[Video] Raccoon Gets Trapped In Vending Machine, Saved By Florida Deputies

It seems the Florida police are constantly dealing with the weirdest cases, especially when animals get involved. On Wednesday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared a story about a raccoon getting trapped inside a vending machine outside a Florida high school. While they weren’t sure how the raccoon got inside the vending machine, the department shared a video of deputies saving the raccoon.

Police were called to Pine Ridge High School in Deltona, 45 minutes from Orlando, on Wednesday, when a raccoon was spotted inside a vending machine. In their Facebook post, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said “this gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School.” The post included pictures of the raccoon inside the vending machine, before a follow up video of the raccoon getting his freedom back.

It wasn’t just the police on hand that helped, as a deputy, an animal control officer and a high school guardian all came together to save the raccoon. According to the sheriff’s office, “For anyone wondering about the outcome of this call, Deputy Danny Clifton called in Deltona Animal Control, and together they put this vending machine on a dolly and wheeled it out to an area where our friend could make his exit to freedom.” Luckily, the raccoon was saved before someone attempted to select it as an item.

Via Fox News