[VIDEO] Petition By 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Fans To Play 'Sweet Victory' At Super Bowl Halftime

Video of Bob Esponja | La Orquesta Rockera De Calamardo | Nickelodeon en Español

Fans of the Nickelodeon hit show SpongeBob SquarePants have signed a petition to get the Super Bowl committee to play "Sweet Victory" at the Super Bowl Halftime show.

As of Friday on Change.org, the petition had over 31,000 signatures. This comes after the creator of the children show, Stephen Hillenburg had passed away Monday after battling with ALS.

SpongeBob and his friends performed the rendition of "Sweet Victory", sang by David Glen Eisley, in the episode "Band Geeks", which originally aired in season two back in 2001.

Check out the video of the song by SpongeBob and tell us what you think?

via FOX 4