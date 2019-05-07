[VIDEO] NYC Man Rents Billboard To Apply At Disney
This NYC man rents out a billboard as a cover letter to apply for a job at Disney.
Brandon Fox, the man who rented the billboard, is trying to get the hire-ups attention, so he rents a billboard close to the entrance of Walt Disney World in Florida.
The billboard reads:
"Dear Walt Disney World Executives and HR, experienced EA/PA Professional seeking position as a WDW Assistant." He lists his phone number and email on the billboard.
Fox used to work for Disney as a character attendant and worked his way up in the chain. He moved to NYC back in 2012 but says he doesn't mind moving back to Florida for the Disney job.
A spokesperson for Walt Disney World says:
"We appreciate the creativity and encourage anyone interested in a role with us to apply at disneycareers.com."
Fox says that it's "awesome that they acknowledged the billboard."
via New York Post