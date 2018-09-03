[VIDEO] North Texas Officer Does The #BabySharkChallenge

September 3, 2018
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

DREAMSTIME

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Features

It appears that there is a new challenge in town, and that is the #BabySharkChallenge.

Officers McLearen and Santos from the Aubrey Police Department were working a high school football game where they wanted to make up a challenge after hearing the "Baby Shark" song.

Both McLearen and Santos enjoy producing warm-hearted videos for social media, to show that even the police officers have a fun side to them. 

The post on Facebook has over 17K views and roughly 300 shares. 

Check out the video above.

 

via NBCDFW

Tags: 
baby shark
Challenge
aubrey police department
social media
viral